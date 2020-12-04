Today in Korean history
Dec. 5
1906 -- Ahn Ik-tae, the composer of South Korea's national anthem, is born in Pyongyang.
1907 -- Lee Eun, the crown prince of Korea's Joseon Dynasty, leaves for Tokyo on a Japan-imposed study tour three years before Japan colonizes the Korean Peninsula.
1994 -- South Korea announces measures to further liberalize its foreign exchange market, under which individuals are allowed to keep foreign currencies.
1995 -- Former President Roh Tae-woo is indicted on charges of pocketing 280 billion won in bribes from South Korean business groups while in office from 1988 to 1993. Roh and his predecessor, Chun Doo-hwan, were later convicted of treason and bribery. The treason charges against the two former Army generals stemmed from their roles in the bloody military crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in the southern provincial city of Gwangju in 1980. Chun seized power in a 1979 internal coup and served as president until 1987.
2009 -- South Korean figure skating star Kim Yu-na wins her third career International Skating Union Grand Prix Final title in Tokyo. Kim scored 188.86 points after the short program and free skate, beating Miki Ando of Japan by 2.92 points.
2010 -- South Korea and the United States reach new agreements on auto-related trade and other issues in their free trade deal in a bid to salvage the accord signed more than three years earlier. U.S. President Barack Obama demanded changing the deal, which was negotiated during the administration of President George W. Bush, to address concerns over what lawmakers label unfair Korean barriers to U.S. exports of autos and beef.
2013 -- South Korean parliament approves a motion to dispatch some 500 troops to the disaster-hit Philippines to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.
2019 -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui warns that Pyongyang could resume tit-for-tat name-calling against the U.S. Choe's remarks came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could use force if it must, urging the North and its leader Kim to honor their agreement to denuclearize, referring to him as "Rocket Man" at a NATO summit held in Britain on Dec. 3.
