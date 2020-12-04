Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon #charity

Moon, first lady invite charity group representatives to Cheong Wa Dae

13:31 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Friday invited representatives of major charity organizations to Cheong Wa Dae to thank and encourage them for their much-needed work in helping out the needy.

The participants represent 14 charity groups, including the Salvation Army, Good Neighbors, the Korean National Tuberculosis Association, the Korean Red Cross and Babonanum, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Also invited were actor Jang Hyun-sung, mountaineer Um Hong-gil and singer Bada, who serve as promotional ambassadors for Good Neighbors, the Korean Red Cross and Babonanum, respectively.

Moon and Kim also made personal donations to each organization.

"For a long time, our people have upheld the tradition of helping out each other. Even during difficult times due to COVID-19, there are hidden heroes that are helping others out," Moon said.

Moon thanked the invitees by adding, "All of you who are here are also heroes."

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (2nd from R) pose for photos as they make a personal donation to charity organization Good Neighbors at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Dec. 4, 2020. Moon invited representatives of 14 major charity organizations to Cheong Wa Dae to encourage them for their much-needed work in helping out the needy. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK