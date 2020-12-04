BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- After a record-breaking 2020, BTS has ranked No. 1 on the Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart for the first time in its career, the U.S. music publication reported.
The seven-piece band has had one of the best years in its seven-year career, scoring two No. 1 albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "BE" while claiming three No. 1s on the main singles chart, with "Dynamite," "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" and "Life Goes On."
"Life Goes On," the lead track for "BE" that was released on Nov. 20, was not included in the count for the year-end tally, which factors in aggregated metrics on the weekly charts dated Nov. 23, 2019, through Nov. 14, 2020.
"BTS is the first non-U.S act to be the year's top duo/group since British/Irish boy band One Direction led in both 2015 and 2014," the Billboard reported Thursday (U.S. time). It added that the band ranked No. 18 in the overall Top Artists chart.
In addition to the career-first No. 1 on the annual top artists duo/group chart, BTS scored another social media win by cementing its top spot on the Billboard's year-end Social 50 for a fourth straight year.
"So it's little surprise that BTS is the No. 1 artist on Billboard's year-end Social 50 chart, having ruled the ranking for nearly half of 2017, all of 2018 and 2019, and all weeks in 2020 thus far," the Billboard reported. "Its social engagement, as tracked by Next Big Sound, continued to soar over its competition, in some weeks doubling the amount of the chart's No. 2."
The band's smash hit "Dynamite" made it on the year-end Hot 100, ranking No. 38. Its album "Map of the Seoul:7" came in at No. 20 on the year-end main albums chart.
