(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart

"So it's little surprise that BTS is the No. 1 artist on Billboard's year-end Social 50 chart, having ruled the ranking for nearly half of 2017, all of 2018 and 2019, and all weeks in 2020 thus far," the Billboard reported. "Its social engagement, as tracked by Next Big Sound, continued to soar over its competition, in some weeks doubling the amount of the chart's No. 2."