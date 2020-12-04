Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(2nd LD) Moon picks new land minister in partial Cabinet shake-up
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday nominated a new land minister in a partial Cabinet shake-up, Cheong Wa Dae said, amid a fierce public backlash against the government's real estate policy.
Byeon Chang-heum, head of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, also known as LH, was tapped as the new land and transport minister.
--------------------------------
(2nd LD) Seoul orders closure of stores, theaters, internet cafes after 9 p.m.
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Friday that stores, theaters and multiple other facilities must close after 9 p.m. for two weeks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup announced the new restriction during a virtual press briefing, saying the order will go into force Saturday.
--------------------------------
Top prosecutor brings his disciplinary case to Constitutional Court
SEOUL -- South Korea's top prosecutor filed a complaint on Friday with the Constitutional Court, taking issue with the "unfairness" of the prosecutor disciplinary act under which the justice minister seeks to punish him.
Lee Wan-kyu, the lawyer for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, told reporters that some provisions of the act were "against the Constitution" as they seriously harm the fairness of the operation of a disciplinary committee.
--------------------------------
(2nd LD) Prosecution chief orders probe into death of ruling party chairman's aide
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top prosecutor on Friday ordered an investigation into the death of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon's close aide who was found dead the previous night while under probe for an alleged breach of the political fund law.
Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl ordered the human rights supervisor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office to look into whether there have been human rights violations while questioning the official.
----------------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks pierce 2,700-point mark to hit all-time high; Korean won at nearly 30-month high
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks pierced the 2,700-point mark to hit a fresh all-time high Friday, backed by strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights and massive foreign buying. The Korean won rose to a fresh 30-month high against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 35.23 points, or 1.31 percent, to close at 2,731.45.
-------------------------------
(LEAD) No. of working moms with underage children dips by most amid pandemic
SEOUL -- The number of working mothers with underage children fell by the most during the six-month period ending in April as the job market remained sluggish amid the new coronavirus outbreak, data showed Friday.
The number of working mothers with children aged under 18 reached 2.67 million as of end-April, down 5.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by Statistics Korea.
---------------------------------
Japan negligent in carrying out UNESCO recommendations on wartime forced labor: official
SEOUL -- Japan remains negligent in carrying out UNESCO recommendations that the country offer correct accounts of wartime forced labor when describing the history of industrial sites recognized as World Heritage, an official said Friday.
When the 23 Meiji-era industrial sites won the World Heritage recognition in 2015, Japan promised to set up an information center to remember and honor the victims in a way that recognizes that they were forcibly mobilized for labor.
-----------------------------------
Appeals court upholds prison term for teacher accused of lying to coronavirus investigators
INCHEON -- An appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court's six-month prison sentence for an Incheon cram school teacher indicted for lying about his job and whereabouts after testing positive for the new coronavirus and subsequently causing some 60 infections.
The Incheon District Court's appellate division said that a district court's verdict of six-month imprisonment given in October to the teacher, identified only as a 24-year-old man residing in Incheon, west of Seoul, doesn't seem unfair.
-----------------------------------
