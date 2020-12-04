Go to Contents
Seoul to reduce public transport by 30 pct after 9 p.m. to fight virus

14:14 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Friday it will reduce bus and subway services by 30 percent after 9 p.m. to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup made the announcement during a virtual press briefing, saying the reduction will apply to buses starting Saturday and to the subway starting Tuesday.

The move came after the city reported a new high of 295 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

The capital city has been under Level 2 social distancing rules since Nov. 24, the middle level of a five-tier system.

To supplement those restrictions, the city government also reduced bus and subway services last week by 20 percent after 10 p.m.

This photo, taken Nov. 27, 2020, shows a notice at Seoul's Sindorim Station announcing reduced subway services due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)

