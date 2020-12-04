Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #unification minister

Unification minister promises support for N. Korea aid groups

15:19 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday met with aid organization leaders and promised active support for their efforts to send humanitarian assistance to North Korea.

During the meeting with the leaders of Korea NGO Council for Cooperation with North Korea (KNCCK), Lee also welcomed a U.N. Security Council panel's recent decision to extend the exemption period for sanctions on humanitarian aid to the North from the current six months to nine months.

Lee promised to review the KNCCK's proposal on opening various routes via sea and land across the border and establishing an "implementation entity" to ensure that the cooperation projects agreed on by the two Koreas are actually carried out.

The council is an umbrella group of 55 nongovernmental organizations established to facilitate cooperation among NGOs assisting the North.

Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks at a meeting with leaders of the Korea NGO Council for Cooperation with North Korea (KNCCK) on Dec. 4, 2020. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK