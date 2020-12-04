Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea steps up coronavirus quarantine in coastal areas: paper
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Saturday reported on military efforts to strengthen the monitoring of coastal areas and the responsibility of front-line health care workers in a stepped-up campaign against the new coronavirus.
The Rodong Sinmun published articles highlighting the importance of maintaining a strong push to prevent COVID-19 transmissions, as the virus continues to resurge around the world, including in South Korea.
"Surveillance posts deployed along the coastal areas are strengthening the anti-virus monitoring of maritime areas and further increasing requirements to report immediately to relevant organizations so as not to miss even a trivial abnormality," one article read.
N. Korea steps up virus control along inter-Korean border: state media
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has stepped up virus control measures along the inter-Korean border and at sea, state media said Sunday.
The communist country is "firmly establishing a blockade wall in the areas near the border and the Military Demarcation Line and asking workers and residents to keep established system of action and immediately gain control of and respond to even the slightest abnormal situations," the Korean Central News Agency reported.
The Korean Central Broadcasting Station also reported that the country is building a "blockade wall" deep inside the border area and near the Military Demarcation Line.
N.K. leader 'harshly criticizes' economic agencies ahead of party congress
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and "harshly criticized" economic agencies for failing to handle policy in a scientific manner, state media reported Monday.
The criticism appears aimed at tightening discipline of economic officials ahead of a rare party congress that Kim plans to hold in early January for the first time in four years to unveil a new five-year economic development plan.
During the extended politburo meeting held Sunday, Kim also "discussed and studied as key agenda items the issue of hearing a report on the preparations for the 8th Congress of the WPK and taking corresponding measures," the Korean Central News Agency said.
North Korea enforces tougher antivirus measures in Pyongyang amid heightened alert
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been enforcing tougher antivirus measures in Pyongyang since the capital was recently put on the highest level of alert against the global coronavirus pandemic, according to state media.
"Preventive efforts to block the inflow of the vicious virus into Pyongyang have been under way in a more proactive manner," the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting station said.
All people entering through the Mankyongdae region, a western gateway to Pyongyang, should get their temperatures taken, while goods in warehouses have to be sanitized.
