Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-summary

Head of S. Korea's sovereign wealth fund to visit Singapore

22:30 December 05, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's US$157 billion sovereign wealth fund left for Singapore Saturday for talks with his Singaporean counterpart and other officials.

Choi Hee-nam, chairman and CEO of Korea Investment Corp., is set to meet with Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, next week to discuss ways to boost cooperation and possibly potential investment.

Choi is scheduled to meet with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's senior minister and coordinating minister for social policies, and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Singapore's Temasek International.

Choi also plans to participate in a panel at the Asia Summit to be hosted by the Milken Institute from Wednesday through Thursday.

Choi is set to return home next Saturday.

Choi Hee-nam, chairman and CEO of Korea Investment Corp., speaks in an interview with Yonhap News Agency at the KIC headquarters in central Seoul on July 23, 2020. (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK