Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 December 05, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-2 Cloudy 30

Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 30

Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 08/-1 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-6 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/00 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 10/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 10/-2 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/02 Sunny 0

(END)

