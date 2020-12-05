Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cabinet reshuffle for situation turnover (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 ministers replaced in Cabinet shake-up, Kim Hyun-mi out (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae stays (Donga llbo)
-- 2 government officials nabbed over Wolsung probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Cabinet reshuffle to woo public (Segye Times)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae remains (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae remains, Moon's 'my way' Cabinet shake-up (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi finally replaced ... to woo public over real estate issue (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Hyun-mi finally out (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced amid public anger over real estate policy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced after 24 failures in real estate policy (Korea Economic Daily)
