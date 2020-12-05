Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:34 December 05, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cabinet reshuffle for situation turnover (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 ministers replaced in Cabinet shake-up, Kim Hyun-mi out (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae stays (Donga llbo)
-- 2 government officials nabbed over Wolsung probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Cabinet reshuffle to woo public (Segye Times)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae remains (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced, Choo Mi-ae remains, Moon's 'my way' Cabinet shake-up (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi finally replaced ... to woo public over real estate issue (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Hyun-mi finally out (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced amid public anger over real estate policy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kim Hyun-mi replaced after 24 failures in real estate policy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK