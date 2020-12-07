BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020

"Somehow one year has passed. I feel that we have passionately lived this year, but it went by so quickly that I cannot remember well, and I don't know what to make of it," Jimin said after the group won Artist of the Year, recalling the chaos that has hit the world this year. "But despite it, we endured it and defended it. Like we spent this year, we'll be here next year striving forward with you."

