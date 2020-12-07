Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:02 December 07, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/02 Sunny 20

Incheon 05/03 Sunny 20

Suwon 06/00 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/01 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/01 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-1 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 10/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/02 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 10/02 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/07 Sunny 60

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20

Busan 12/05 Sunny 20

(END)

