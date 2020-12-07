Monday's weather forecast
09:02 December 07, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/02 Sunny 20
Incheon 05/03 Sunny 20
Suwon 06/00 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/01 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/01 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 06/-1 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 10/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/02 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 10/02 Cloudy 30
Jeju 13/07 Sunny 60
Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20
Busan 12/05 Sunny 20
(END)