Naver's live-streaming shopping platform logs 45 million views in 4 months

10:05 December 07, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant internet portal, said Monday that more than 45 million accumulated views have been made at its live-streaming shopping platform in the four months since its launch.

More than 45 million accumulated views were recorded and 400,000 purchases made at Shopping Live since the platform was launched on July 30, Naver said.

This image, provided by Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant Internet portal, on Dec. 7, 2020, shows its live-streaming shopping platform, Shopping Live. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Live commerce, or TV home shopping-style mobile shopping, has recently emerged as a potential game changer for the country's retail sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as more people stay home and refrain from offline shopping.

Naver also attributed the stellar performance to unique products that are hard to find on other platforms, such as handmade chocolate and baby meals.

"Naver also aims to expand related education for small business owners so that they can expand business through Shopping Live," Song Jae-hoon, a Naver official in charge of the platform, said in a press release.

Last month, Naver announced it will invest 180 billion won (US$166 million) over the next two years in supporting small business owners and creators.

