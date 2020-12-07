Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #coronavirus

Moon urges measures for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections

11:14 December 07, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to mobilize "every available" workforce for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon also stressed the need to expand the operation of COVID-19 testing facilities, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.

Moon's message came as a continued surge in the number of confirmed cases has unsettled the nation.

South Korea is set to impose heightened social distancing rules for Seoul and nearby areas, effective at the start of Tuesday.

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK