Moon urges measures for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections
11:14 December 07, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to mobilize "every available" workforce for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon also stressed the need to expand the operation of COVID-19 testing facilities, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.
Moon's message came as a continued surge in the number of confirmed cases has unsettled the nation.
South Korea is set to impose heightened social distancing rules for Seoul and nearby areas, effective at the start of Tuesday.
