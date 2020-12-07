(LEAD) Moon urges measures for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to mobilize "every available" workforce for thorough tracing of COVID-19 infections, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He called for measures to enhance the capabilities of tracking and tracing coronavirus-related contacts in response to continued surges in infections especially in and around Seoul, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.
Health authorities here have been suffering increased difficulties recently in tracing the source of virus spread, as the number of new daily confirmed cases across South Korea has exceeded 600.
Moon ordered preparations to enable all available resources, including civil servants and military and police manpower, to begin an on-site virus tracing work within this week.
He also stressed the need to expand the operation of coronavirus testing sites even at nighttime and on holidays and establish large-scale "drive-through" testing facilities, Chung said.
Moon's message came as the country struggles to curb virus transmissions.
The government earlier announced a decision to impose heightened social distancing rules for Seoul and nearby areas, effective at the start of Tuesday.
