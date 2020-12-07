Go to Contents
Daewoo Shipbuilding inks initial deal for 10 crude carriers

11:25 December 07, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Monday it has signed an initial deal with a European company to build 10 very large crude carriers (VLCC).

The deal is expected to be concluded by the first quarter of next year, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in an emailed statement.

The 300,000-ton crude carriers will be propelled by both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil, the shipbuilder said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding will have a chance to build vessels to be fueled by the two energy sources for the first time, if the deal is struck as planned, it said.

Seen in this photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Dec. 7, 2020, is a very large crude carrier (VLCC) built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

