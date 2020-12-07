Hyundai Motor reports 7 virus cases at local plant
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday reported seven coronavirus cases at one of its domestic plants.
Seven employees at Hyundai's Jeonju plant, 243 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive for COVID-19. Some 2,000 workers took the coronavirus tests on the same day, Hyundai said.
The infections brought the total number of infections at the Jeonju plant to 14, it said. Hyundai mainly produces buses and trucks in Jeonju.
Hyundai could not be reached for comment on whether it has suspended the plant or has such a plan on Tuesday.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV suspended the production lines of its domestic plants this year to manage inventories amid the virus crisis.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
