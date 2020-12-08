Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Sorry for political confusion ... last stage of prosecution reform' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pushes ahead with prosecution reform despite him 'being sorry for political confusion' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Land Minister-designate Byeon says gov't will consider introducing semi-public homes in 3rd new city project (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says 'sorry for Choo-Yoon conflict,' pushes ahead with anti-corruption agency bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for Choo-Yoon conflict for first time, says 'will bring prosecution reform to fruition' (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party pushes to pass anti-corruption agency bill and three economic bills this week ... Moon comes forward (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon signals go-ahead, ruling party moves to push ahead with anti-corruption agency bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Moon apologizes for Choo-Yoon conflict, shows will to plow ahead with 'prosecution reform' (Hankyoreh)
-- President Moon calls for 'reform,' ruling party pushes for passage of 10 bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Next year forecast to see largest M&A market of all time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Only cosmetic easing' of 3 pct voting right cap on largest shareholders when appointing audit committee members (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SK Group invests $200M in Roivant to discover drugs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils road map for carbon neutrality (Korea Herald)
-- Specter of lame duck looming over president (Korea Times)
