Samsung Biologics names John Rim new CEO
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top pharmaceutical firm, Samsung Biologics Co., said Tuesday it has named John Rim its new CEO.
For the last two years, Rim served as the company's executive vice president and was in charge of the firm's third plant, located in Incheon, west of Seoul, Samsung Biologics said. Rim replaced Kim Tae-han, who headed the company since 2011.
Prior to joining Samsung Biologics in 2018, Rim had worked for global pharmaceutical giants, such as Roche Holding Ltd.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia University, a master's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group, was established in 2011 and went public five years later.
