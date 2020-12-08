Go to Contents
Seoul city to extend COVID-19 test hours amid rapid virus spread

11:40 December 08, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will extend the opening hours of public coronavirus test centers until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.

Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, told a virtual press briefing that the extended hours will help expand testing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the greater Seoul area.

She also said the city will reinstall drive-thru test centers as part of the effort.

Seoul reported 214 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 200 infections a day, including a record high of 295.

The hip Hongdae neighborhood in Seoul is empty on Dec. 7, 2020. (Yonhap)

