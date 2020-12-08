FC Seoul hire ex-Gwangju boss Park Jin-sup as new head coach

Before FC Seoul resumed the group stage at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in November, they had to find a new coach because Park Hyuk-soon didn't have the Pro-Diploma, the highest level of coaching accreditation issued by the AFC, required for head coaches at the tournament. The club failed to hire a new full-time coach in time for the tournament, and Lee Won-jun, the team's pro scout, stepped in as the temporary coach.