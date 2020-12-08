Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Twitter

BTS' 6th most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020

14:55 December 08, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS ranked as the sixth most tweeted about people globally, data from Twitter Inc. showed Tuesday, in apparent proof of the seven-member group's strong influence in the social media platform.

While U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden topped the list, BTS was one of two musicians to be among the top 10 most tweeted about global figures, with the other being American rapper Kanye West.

The most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020 are shown in this image provided by Twitter Inc. on Dec. 8, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS also topped Twitter's list of the most tweeted about K-pop accounts globally this year for the fourth year in a row, followed by boy band Exo and girl group Blackpink.

Twitter added that a tweet of BTS member Jungkook covering a song by U.S. musician Lauv in May was the second most retweeted tweet worldwide this year at over 1.6 million times, following the tweet of American actor Chadwick Boseman's passing.

BTS has smashed records this year, with its new song "Life Goes On," becoming the first Korean song to top Billboard's main singles chart earlier this month.

The most tweeted K-pop accounts globally this year are shown in this image provided by Twitter Inc. on Dec. 8, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK