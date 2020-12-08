Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-------------------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 600, bigger wave of pandemic in offing
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases fell back slightly to below 600 on Tuesday as tougher virus restrictions in the greater Seoul and other areas began to be implemented. But health authorities still remain on utmost alert over a further spike in virus cases tied to a slew of cluster infections.
The country reported 594 new virus cases, including 566 domestically transmitted ones as of midnight Monday, raising the total caseload to 38,755, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
--------------------------------
Assembly committee passes bill on removing opposition's veto power over new investigative body
SEOUL -- A parliamentary committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would strip the opposition of its power to frustrate the process to launch a new agency investigating high-profile corruption cases.
The Legislation and Judiciary Committee, where the ruling Democratic Party (DP) controls
--------------------------------
Gov't designates June 10 as nat'l day to commemorate independence movement
SEOUL -- The government on Tuesday designated June 10 as a national day to commemorate an independence movement held in 1926 against Japanese colonial rule.
The interior ministry said the designation was made under a revised regulation and approved at a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.
-----------------------------------
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
SEOUL -- Random cluster infections are breaking out across the country and the South Korean music industry is no exception from the new coronavirus.
In most cases, infections have escalated into bigger cases involving consecutive screening tests, as music programs and events often feature multiple artists and a big production staff.
----------------------------------
BTS' 6th most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020
SEOUL -- K-pop superstar BTS ranked as the sixth most tweeted about people globally, data from Twitter Inc. showed Tuesday, in apparent proof of the seven-member group's strong influence in the social media platform.
While U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden topped the list, BTS was one of two musicians to be among the top 10 most tweeted about global figures, with the other being American rapper Kanye West.
--------------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 1.5 pct on virus concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dipped more than 1.5 percent Tuesday, snapping a five-session winning streak on concerns over the new coronavirus resurgence around the globe. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 44.51 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 2,700.93.
--------------------------------
Public sector aims for 37.5 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
SEOUL -- South Korea's public sector aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decade by 37.5 percent from the 2017 level, the environment ministry said Tuesday.
The new target is designed to support the Moon Jae-in government's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which means to effectively reduce carbon emissions to zero.
---------------------------------
Korea Shipbuilding wins US$450 mln order for Myanmar offshore plant
SEOUL -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has bagged a US$450 million deal to build an offshore plant in seas off Myanmar.
Under the deal, the construction of the offshore facility will be completed by 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.
The plant will be built in the Shwe undersea gas field in the Bay of Bengal, Korea Shipbuilding said.
---------------------------------
S. Korean banks' average capital adequacy ratio gains in Q3
SEOUL -- South Korean banks saw their financial health improve in the third quarter from three months earlier as they reported higher net profits and raised capital amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 16.02 percent as of end-September, up 1.46 percentage points from the end of June, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
