Recommended #US #North Korea #sanctions

U.S. imposes sanctions on 6 entities, 4 vessels related to N. Korea

01:14 December 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday named six new entities and four vessels subject to sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The six new entities, including London-based Chinese firm Always Smooth Ltd., were put on the U.S. list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN), according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

They include Good Siblings Ltd., also based in London, and Korea Daizin Trading Corp. in Hanoi.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

