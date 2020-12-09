(LEAD) U.S. imposes sanctions on 6 entities, 4 vessels related to N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday named six new entities and four vessels subject to sanctions imposed on North Korea.
The six new entities, including London-based Chinese firm Always Smooth Ltd., were put on the U.S. list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN), according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
They include Good Siblings Ltd., also based in London, and Korea Daizin Trading Corp. in Hanoi.
The rest are Silver Bridge Shipping Co-HKG, Thinh Cuong Co., Ltd. and WeiHai Huijiang Trade Ltd.
The Treasury Department said the listed entities all posed "secondary sanctions risks" to North Korea sanctions regulation.
Under the latest move, all transactions with the listed entities are prohibited for "persons owned or controlled by U.S. financial institutions," it added.
Also subject to fresh sanctions are four vessels linked to the six listed entities that also run the risk of secondary violation.
They are Asia Bridge, also known as Asia Bridge 2, Calm Bridge, Lucky Star and Vietnam-flagged Star 18.
