Biden picks Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense chief
06:02 December 09, 2020
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to become his defense secretary.
Lloyd, if confirmed by Congress, will become the first African-American secretary of defense in U.S. history.
"In the many hours we've spent together in the Situation Room and with our troops, I've witnessed General Austin's character," Biden said of Austin in a Twitter message.
"He shares my belief that we are strongest when we lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example," the former vice president added.
