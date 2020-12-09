N.K. leader's sister say S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-Jong on Wednesday slammed South Korea's foreign minister over her recent remarks on the North's antivirus measures, saying that Pyongyang will "never forget her words" and she will "pay dearly" for them.
Last week, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a forum in Bahrain that the North has been unresponsive to Seoul's calls for cross-border antivirus cooperation, adding that it is hard to believe its claim that it has no COVID-19 cases.
"It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between the north and south of Korea," Kim was quoted as saying in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it," she said.
