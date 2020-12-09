Korean-language dailies

-- Corruption Investigation Office set for launch this year (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party railroads Corruption Investigation Office bill, totalitarian lawmaking begins (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party railroads Corruption Investigation Office bill, says not time for debate (Donga llbo)

-- 36 million to receive vaccine first in first half of 2021 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party railroads Corruption Investigation Office bill, opposition denounces destruction of rule of law (Segye Times)

-- Britain becomes first to give vaccine, man's counterattack begins (Chosun Ilbo)

-- In S. Korea, we don't know when we will get vaccine (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party unilaterally passes Corruption Investigation Office bill (Hankyoreh)

-- Pass, pass, pass ... only the ruling party's gavel was loud (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Vaccines for 44 million secured, inoculation to begin in first half of 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party railroads bills, '3 regulation bills' pass standing committee (Korea Economic Daily)

