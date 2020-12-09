KBO's Lions bring back ace David Buchanan on one-year deal

KBO clubs can each acquire up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers. Another right-hander, Ben Lively, has been with the Lions the past two years, but he's coming off an injury-plagued 2020, in which he went 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA. The Lions have already announced they would not re-sign their import bat from the 2020 season, Daniel Palka.

