Seoul stocks extend gains on vaccine hopes, U.S. stimulus talks
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks made gains late Wednesday morning, as Britain started mass vaccinations against COVID-19 amid optimism over U.S. stimulus talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 38.01 points, or 1.41 percent, to 2,738.94 as of 11:20 a.m.
Britain became the first Western nation to begin mass vaccinations, raising hope that the world may turn a corner in its yearlong battle against the pandemic.
Chipmakers, automakers and steelmakers fared strongly, with reignited stimulus hopes in the United States, following Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's offer to set aside some deadlock factors from the relief package.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 2.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 3.91 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, added 1.07 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO moved up 1.88 percent.
Chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.49 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 1.45 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.72 percent, but Celltrion edged up 0.14 percent.
Internet portal Naver went up 0.35 percent, while its rival Kakao retreated 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,084.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.85 won from the previous session's close.
