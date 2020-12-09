Slugger Preston Tucker re-signs with KBO's Tigers

Tucker joined the Tigers as a midseason replacement in 2019 and had nine homers with 50 RBIs in 95 games. Then in his first full season in 2020, he exploded for 32 home runs, 113 RBIs and 100 runs scored, while batting .306/.398/.557. Tucker became the first Tiger to post at least 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 100 runs in the same season.