Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus vaccines
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for the government's efforts to secure a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines despite fiscal burden.
He pointed out that the government has already acquired early access to vaccines for 44 million people, saying, "The end of a long tunnel (in the anti-virus fight) is seen at last."
South Korea will be able to begin inoculation in February or March next year, when an early shipment of vaccines arrives here, he said during an emergency meeting, held at Cheong Wa Dae, on the rapid virus spread in and around Seoul.
But it's still too early to be complacent, he added, and called for continued efforts for extra vaccines even if financial burden is added.
The president also stressed that the safety of vaccines should be "verified enough."
