Korean-language dailies

-- Shortage of hospital beds forces patients to wait at home, puts families at risk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Politics exacerbate social division (Kookmin Daily)

-- Parliament passes key economic bills, contentious proposals stalled amid opposition protest (Donga llbo)

-- Parliament passes key economic bills, likely to push ahead with others on police and labor reform despite opposition filibuster (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party-controlled parliament likely to pass contentious reform bills despite opposition protest (Segye Times)

-- Authorities building 'container wards' amid shortage of hospital beds, and Moon says he sees 'end of the tunnel' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushes ahead with highly debated reform bills (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to build 150 makeshift COVID-19 testing stations in greater Seoul area amid virus spike (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's virus cases spike to 686, over 75,000 tested in one day (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Household debts hit all-time high, concerns over financial crisis loom (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Politics abandon economy: parliament passes anti-business bills (Korea Economic Daily)

