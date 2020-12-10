Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Shortage of hospital beds forces patients to wait at home, puts families at risk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politics exacerbate social division (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parliament passes key economic bills, contentious proposals stalled amid opposition protest (Donga llbo)
-- Parliament passes key economic bills, likely to push ahead with others on police and labor reform despite opposition filibuster (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party-controlled parliament likely to pass contentious reform bills despite opposition protest (Segye Times)
-- Authorities building 'container wards' amid shortage of hospital beds, and Moon says he sees 'end of the tunnel' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes ahead with highly debated reform bills (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to build 150 makeshift COVID-19 testing stations in greater Seoul area amid virus spike (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's virus cases spike to 686, over 75,000 tested in one day (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Household debts hit all-time high, concerns over financial crisis loom (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Politics abandon economy: parliament passes anti-business bills (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Infections in greater Seoul keep swelling (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea reports nearly 700 new cases, 2nd-highest increase since Jan. (Korea Herald)
-- Why did Kim's sister resume verbal attacks on Seoul? (Korea Times)
