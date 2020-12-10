Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled a new Micro LED TV as the South Korean tech giant targets high-end consumers seeking a better home entertainment experience.
Samsung's 110-inch Micro LED TV will be priced at 170 million won (US$156,400) here. Preorders for the latest luxury TV will begin later this month, with the official launch slated for the first quarter of 2021.
A Micro LED TV uses micrometer-sized LED chips as singular pixels that can also self-illuminate, providing better resolution and higher clarity. But unlike organic light-emitting diode displays, it uses inorganic material that minimizes luminance decay concerns.
Samsung first launched its Micro LED display in 2018 under the brand named The Wall for commercial use, but it has been trying to deliver the product for home cinema use as well.
The world's largest TV maker added it has applied advanced transfer technology for LED chips to commercialize the new Micro LED TV and that it has secured solutions to make smaller Micro LED TVs.
Samsung said its 110-inch Micro LED TV used more than 8 million RGB LED chips in a 3.3 square-meter area, securing 4K resolution quality. The product is also equipped with a Micro AI Processor, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver better upscaling qualities.
Its latest Micro TV features a 4Vue function, in which users can split the 110-inch display into four different 50-inch screens and enjoy multiple content at the same time.
