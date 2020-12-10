S. Korean slugger Na Sung-bum officially posted for MLB clubs

In 2020, Na bounced back nicely from a serious knee injury that cost him nearly the entire 144-game season in 2019. He appeared in 130 games this year -- splitting his time as a right fielder and a designated hitter -- and batted .324/.390/.596 with a career-high 34 home runs and 112 RBIs. Na was third in the league in home runs and seventh in RBIs, and he scored 115 runs to rank second overall.