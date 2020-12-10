Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-------------------------------
(LEAD) Biegun says diplomacy 'best' and 'only' course to resolving N.K. challenges
SEOUL -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Thursday that diplomacy remains the "best" and "only" course to address the North Korean nuclear quandary, calling for Pyongyang to return to dialogue.
Biegun, who doubles as Washington's top nuclear envoy, made the remarks during a lecture in Seoul recapping his yearslong negotiations with the North, which he cast as being marked by "setbacks, disappointments and missed opportunities."
-------------------------------
(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor to invest 60 tln won by 2025 for EV growth
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will invest 60.1 trillion won (US$55.5 billion) by 2025 for future mobility to gain a bigger share in the rapidly evolving global automobile markets.
Hyundai Motor said it will strengthen its electrified vehicle lineup to compete with its rivals, such as General Motors Co. and Volkswagen Group, and achieve a market share of 8 to 10 percent
-------------------------------
(2nd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike
SEOUL -- The third wave of the pandemic currently in progress in South Korea will be bigger than previous ones and long-lasting, health authorities warned on Thursday, as the number of new coronavirus cases neared 700 for the second straight day.
Health authorities said they will expand virus tests in the greater Seoul area from Monday over the next three weeks to curb the virus flare-ups in the densely populated area.
-------------------------------
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly passes contentious bill on new investigative organ amid opposition protests
SEOUL -- The National Assembly passed a contentious bill Thursday that would expedite the launch of a new investigative body handling high-profile corruption cases amid fierce protest from conservative opposition lawmakers.
The revision bill on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) law passed a plenary session in a 187-99 vote. One lawmaker abstained.
-------------------------------
(LEAD) Moon hails passage of bill on anti-corruption investigative body
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in welcomed the passage of a bill Thursday on facilitating the launch of a non-prosecution body tasked with investigating corruption among senior government officials.
He said it's "fortunate" that the way has been opened for the speedy establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-------------------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over spreading bird flu, more highly pathogenic cases likely in store
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday reported more suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza cases from poultry farms, raising concerns that the bird flu outbreak is spreading nationwide despite enhanced measures.
Authorities are investigating a suspected case in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The samples were gathered from a slaughterhouse.
-------------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on foreign selling spree amid volatility
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday, roiled by an overnight Wall Street tech plunge and vaccine concerns amid uncertainties over the quadruple expiration of key stock derivatives. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.01 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 2,746.46.
(END)