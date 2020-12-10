Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #KBO

KBO's Bears retain free agent 3B Heo Kyoung-min

17:04 December 10, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- One of the biggest dominoes in South Korean baseball's free agency fell on Thursday, as the Doosan Bears retained All-Star third baseman Heo Kyoung-min with a lucrative deal that could stretch to seven years.

The Bears said they've signed Heo to a four-year deal worth 6.5 billion won (US$5.9 million), with a three-year option for 2 billion won that Heo can pick up after the 2024 season.

Heo Kyoung-min of the Doosan Bears (R) bumps fists with club president Chun Poong at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul after signing a free agent contract to stay with the club, in this photo provided by the Bears on Dec. 10, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 30-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Bears and has evolved into a defensively sound third baseman with speed and some gap power. Heo leads all third basemen with 146 doubles since 2015, when he became a full-time player.

Heo was one of seven Doosan players to hit the open market this winter, joined by the rest of the starting infield. Given their financial trouble of late, the Bears weren't expected to be able to retain most of them, and Heo in particular was considered a hot commodity.

Instead, Heo has signed perhaps the last free agent deal of his career to stay with the only KBO team he has known.

"Ever since I became a pro, I've taken a lot of pride being a member of the Bears," Heo said. "I'd like to thank the team for making me this offer. I feel a huge sense of responsibility, and I'll keep pushing myself every game."

In this file photo from Nov. 9, 2020, Heo Kyoung-min of the Doosan Bears celebrates his RBI single against the KT Wiz in the top of the eighth inning of Game 1 of the Korea Baseball Organization second-round postseason series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK