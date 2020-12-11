(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 11)

Pyongyang appears to be at a loss on how to deal with the incoming US administration, having so far made no official response to Joe Biden's election as the next US president. Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has made it clear he will handle the North Korean nuclear issue by engaging in principled diplomacy based on working-level negotiations, in a departure from the top-down approach taken by his predecessor Donald Trump. Seoul officials have recently suggested that the Biden team should signal its willingness to resolve the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang through dialogue so as to prevent it from making provocations to draw US attention.