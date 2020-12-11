S. Korea 'very encouraged' by signs from Biden administration: Kang
09:48 December 11, 2020
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is "very encouraged" by signs coming from the incoming U.S. administration regarding the South Korea-U.S. alliance and cooperation, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday.
"We are very encouraged by the signs coming from the new incoming administration, although we are not able to coordinate or collaborate because this is time of the transition and we want to preserve and respect that space for the incoming administration," Kang said in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Aspen Institute.
