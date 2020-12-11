Another soldier at Army boot camp tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- An Army solider in the border county of Yeoncheon has tested positive for the new coronavirus after cluster infections were reported at his unit, the defense ministry said Friday.
The soldier at the Army boot camp was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 before being released from quarantine following a series of infections at his unit, according to the ministry. The total number of virus cases reported there rose to 92.
Among the military population, 443 people have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus so far.
Nationwide, South Korea added 689 new virus cases on Friday, raising the total caseload to 40,786. The daily figure is the second-highest mark since the country reported its first coronavirus case in January.
Following the resurgence in virus cases across the country, the ministry earlier announced a decision to dispatch over 300 military officials to public health centers to help with their antivirus work, including contact tracing.
The officers, originally scheduled to launch the work on Friday, will begin the support activities Monday after taking coronavirus tests, the ministry said.
