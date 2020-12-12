New anti-corruption investigation unit on course to be launched soon

The CIO, if launched as early as January next year as planned by the DP, will become the country's first-ever organization independent from the prosecution service to probe high-profile corruption cases. The idea of creating such a state body was first conceived by a progressive local NGO in 1996 and was adopted by late former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun as one of his presidential campaign pledges in 2002. The liberal Moon government again took it over as a promise in his presidential campaigns in 2012 and 2017.