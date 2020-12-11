KBO's Twins bring back ace Casey Kelly for 3rd season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- American right-hander Casey Kelly will be back in South Korea for a third season in 2021.
The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday they've re-signed Kelly to a new one-year deal worth US$1.4 million. The 31-year-old will make $700,000 in salary, $300,000 as a signing bonus and another $400,000 in incentives.
Kelly has gone 29-19 with a 2.93 ERA across 57 starts over the past two seasons.
In 2020, he went 15-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 173 1/3 innings over 28 starts. He was one of the best pitchers in the second half, with an 11-1 mark and a 2.22 ERA in his final 13 starts.
The Twins have decided to part ways with another American pitcher from this past season, Tyler Wilson. They're trying to bring back first baseman Roberto Ramos, who slugged 38 home runs in 117 games in his first KBO season.
KBO teams can each sign up to three foreign players, but no more than two pitchers.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)