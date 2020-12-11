Yonhap News Summary
Seoul City Hall to be lit up in green to mark 5th year of Paris Agreement
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Friday it will light up its city hall in green this weekend as part of a global event to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.
The main building of the Seoul City Hall complex will glow green for an hour from 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the city government.
Novice opposition lawmakers to join filibuster to block contentious bill's passage
SEOUL -- A group of novice lawmakers from the conservative main opposition party said Friday they will join the party's ongoing filibuster to block the parliamentary passage of a contentious bill.
The participation pledged by all of the People Power Party's 58 first-term lawmakers in the filibuster raises the possibility that the marathon debate the party launched Thursday could continue throughout the current extraordinary parliamentary session's one-month run.
(LEAD) New virus cases nearing 700 for 3rd day, strongest curbs not considered
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily number of new cases neared 700 for the third consecutive day Friday amid concerns over a bigger and longer-than-expected wave of the pandemic during the winter. But health authorities remained cautious in adopting the toughest virus curbs as they could deal a hard blow to the economy.
The country reported 689 new virus cases, including 673 domestically transmitted ones, raising the total caseload to 40,786, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Daewoo Shipbuilding wins LPG carrier order from America
SEOUL -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it has signed a deal to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier with an American company.
The 91,000-square-meter carrier will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023, the shipbuilder said.
Audi VW to add 8 EV models in S. Korea by 2023
SEOUL -- Audi Volkswagen Korea Group said Friday it will launch eight all-electric models in South Korea by 2023 to boost sales and absorb growing local demand for zero-emission cars.
The German carmaker launched its first pure electric e-tron SUV in July to prop up sales in the "extremely important" Korean market despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Some 800 military, police personnel to support virus tracing operation in capital region: PM
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday pledged to mobilize hundreds of military and police personnel to support COVID-19 tracing work in the greater Seoul area amid a sharp surge in new cases.
"The government will dispatch some 800 military, police and newly hired probational civil servants to areas of the capital region and fully support epidemiological investigations," Chung said during a government meeting of top officials in charge of dealing with the pandemic.
N. Korea bans smoking in restaurants, bus stops and public squares
SEOUL -- North Korea has designated restaurants, bus stops, public squares and other venues as nonsmoking areas after adopting an anti-smoking law last month, a propaganda outlet said Friday.
DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, pointed out that smoking is banned in several public spaces, including hotels, stores, restaurants, public baths, cinemas, libraries, gymnasiums, public squares and (bus) stops.
GM Korea union OKs 2nd tentative wage deal
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. and its union have reached a second tentative wage deal after union members rejected the first deal early this month, the company said Friday.
In a vote held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, GM Korea workers turned down the first tentative wage agreement as they were not satisfied with the company's proposals on wages and collective agreement terms.
