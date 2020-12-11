Key developments on North Korea this week

------

Dec. 7 -- The U.S. renews its designation of North Korea as one of the state violators of religious freedom.

Dec. 8 -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expects North Korea to respond to calls for inter-Korean cooperation on fighting the coronavirus pandemic after party congress

Dec. 9 -- Kim Yo-jong blasts S. Korean FM over remarks on COVID-19

Dec. 10 -- Biegun says diplomacy 'best' and 'only' course to resolving N.K. challenges

