Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Dec. 7 -- The U.S. renews its designation of North Korea as one of the state violators of religious freedom.
Dec. 8 -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expects North Korea to respond to calls for inter-Korean cooperation on fighting the coronavirus pandemic after party congress
Dec. 9 -- Kim Yo-jong blasts S. Korean FM over remarks on COVID-19
Dec. 10 -- Biegun says diplomacy 'best' and 'only' course to resolving N.K. challenges
(END)

