BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix

16:42 December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- With just two weeks left until Christmas, BTS on Friday unveiled a holiday remix version of its upbeat chart-topping song "Dynamite."

The remix version, released at 2 p.m., shows the band singing in front of a Christmas tree holding selfie sticks. The jolly ambience and Christmas bells in the background heighten the festive mood.

"The BTS digital single 'Dynamite' made history throughout the second half of 2020 thanks to the incredible affection and support shown from all fans," Big Hit Entertainment, the band's agency, said in an announcement on the fan platform Weverse.

"To return some of the amazing love you have shown us, we've prepared a special 'Dynamite' remix version," it said.

"Dynamite," released on Aug. 21, earned the seven-piece band its first career No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It also led to the band being nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

BTS is set to perform at an online year-end concert featuring artists from Big Hit's labels on Dec. 31.

These photos, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, show BTS singing in the music video for the holiday remix version of its hit song "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Oct. 3, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS singing "Dynamite," its latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

