Award-winning director Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 in Latvia: reports
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ki-duk, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, died from COVID-19 complications in Latvia, according to media reports on Friday.
The 59-year-old director died early Friday (local time) in a hospital in the Baltic country, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the Latvian online portal Delfi. Kim is said to have suffered from COVID-19 related complications.
The report said Kim arrived in the country on Nov. 20, and had been out of contact since Dec. 5.
The arthouse maverick earned international fame when he won the Silver Bear award for "Samaritan Girl" at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2004. He also received the Golden Lion award for "Pieta" at the Venice Film Festival in 2012.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)