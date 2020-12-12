New virus cases hit record high of 950 amid little impact from toughened rules
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The daily number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea crossed the 900-mark on Saturday, reaching a record high nearly 11 months after the country reported its first virus case.
The country added 950 more COVID-19 cases, including 928 local infections, raising the total caseload to 41,736, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Saturday's daily caseload marks a sharp jump from 689 the previous day and is the highest mark since January, when the country reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case. The previous record was 909 tallied on Feb. 29.
Authorities urged citizens to strictly follow the current Level 2.5 social distancing measures, the second-strongest curbs under the country's five-tier virus restrictions, saying the rules appear to have had a limited impact on slowing the virus so far.
Among the locally transmitted cases, the capital city of Seoul accounted for 362 cases, with Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul reporting 272. Incheon, west of Seoul, had 42 more.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 179.
KDCA reported six additional deaths, raising the total to 578.
The number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries came to 336, raising the total to 31,493.
(END)