Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. returns 12 bases to S. Korea without paying 'decontamination costs' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to mobilize military, police for contact tracing in all-out efforts to avoid social distancing Level 3 (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Red light' on emergency medical system amid overload from COVID-19 (Donga llbo)

-- Medical staff, citizens all 'battling on edge of precipice' (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea gets back Yongsan base, after 138 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea faces 'no medical staff, no hospital beds, no vaccine' crisis after boasting of K-quarantine (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- National Assembly pushes mother of Kim Yong-gyun to hunger strike (Hankyoreh)

-- Filibuster turns into long battle as novice lawmakers join (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Second tsunami of anti-enterprise laws to hit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chinese firms to be excluded from 3 global indices (Korea Economic Daily)

