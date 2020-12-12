Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 December 12, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/00 Sunny 10

Suwon 07/-1 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 07/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/03 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 10/04 Cloudy 10

Jeju 12/10 Cloudy 10

Daegu 10/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 12/06 Cloudy 0

(END)

