Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 December 12, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-1 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/00 Sunny 10
Suwon 07/-1 Sunny 10
Cheongju 08/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/01 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 07/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/03 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 10/04 Cloudy 10
Jeju 12/10 Cloudy 10
Daegu 10/04 Cloudy 0
Busan 12/06 Cloudy 0
(END)